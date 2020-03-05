Libya reopens embassy in Damascus for first time since 2012: video

almasdarnews.com

Commander Khalifa Haftar’s Eastern-based government in Libya opened an embassy in Damascus on Tuesday, following the reportedly signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Syrian government.

Footage filmed at the Syrian capital city shows Syrian Deputy-Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad arriving to the embassy minutes before the Libyan flag was lifted and journalists invited to enter the building.

According to reports, a delegation sent by Haftar met up with Syrian government officials over the weekend, where a memorandum of understanding to open embassies in both countries was signed and topics regarding Turkish foreign interference and regional developments were discussed.

Libya has been torn in two since fighting between the Libyan National Army (LNA) of Commander Khalifa Haftar, which controls much of country’s east and parts of the south, and the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) have been disputing the control of the country.

Last April the LNA launched an offensive to gain control of Tripoli from the GNA that eventually settled into a stalemate. At the Berlin conference on January 19, world leaders agreed on upholding a UN arms embargo and implementing a ceasefire in Libya.

[embedded content]

