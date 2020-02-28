Libyan Army Claims It Killed 15 Turkish Service Members Near Tripoli

southfront.org

The Libyan National Army (LNA) killed 15 Turkish service members in a series of strikes on the Mitiga International Airport east of the Libyan capital, Tripoli, Brig. Khalid al-Mahjoub director of the army’s Moral Guidance Department claimed on February 28.

Libyan sources confirmed that the Mitiga International Airport, which is known to be hosting Turkish troops, was hit with at least 60 munitions in the morning. Last month, Turkey deployed several radar and air-defense systems in the airport to support the Government of National Accord (GNA).

Speaking to the RT TV, Brig. Al-Mahjoub said that two radar systems set by Turkish forces in the airport were destroyed in the strikes.

“We targeted [Turkish forces] them in Mitiga, the number of [Turkish] causalities rose to 15,” the LNA commander said.

The Turkish Ministry of National Defense has not commented on the LNA’s claims, so far. Earlier this month, Ankara announced the death of three of its service members, including an officer, in a similar strike by the LNA on the Tripoli Port.

The LNA’s claims of new Turkish casualties in Libya came after the killing of 33 Turkish service members in northwest Syria by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

