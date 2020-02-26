Libyan Army shoots down Turkish aircraft in southern Tripoli

almasdarnews.com

Libyan pro-Haftar forces hold positions south of Benghazi (Credit: AFP).

BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 A.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) spokesman, Major General Ahmed Al-Mismari, announced on Tuesday the shooting down of a Turkish airplane south of Tripoli, after it was seen taking off from the Mitiga Airport.

Al-Mismari said on his Facebook page, the commander of the military operations room in the western region, Major General Al-Mabrouk Al-Ghazwi confirms the shooting down of a Turkish aircraft south of Tripoli on Tuesday evening.

“The chamber considers these acts by the Turkish terrorist hostilities and a violation of the declared truce in the region,” Al-Mismari continued.

Al-Mismari stressed that, “The chamber’s commander confirms the readiness of the National Army units to deal with any security threat that endangers the security and safety of the capital and our forces.”

The Libyan National Army spokesman released a video that he said was of the shot down. The video shows the remains of a drone, and a person inside the video shows trying to dismantle the plane, while another says, “God is great.”

France and the United States had previously indicated that Syrian fighters had arrived in Libya with the support of Turkey, which had previously decided to intervene militarily in support of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA).

