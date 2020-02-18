southfront.org

Donate

On February 18, the Libyan National Army (led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar) announced that its forces had shelled a Turkish cargo ship loaded with weapons and ammunition at the port of Tripoli.

The city of Tripoli and a short chunk of the coast in norhern Libya are controlled by the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA). Turkey is massively supplies this ‘government’ with weapons and equipment. Ankara has also deployed a limited number of own troops and thousands of mercenaries to support the GNA.

In astatement of the official Facebook page, the LNA said that the “Turkish ship loaded with weapons and ammunition that docked this morning at the port of Tripoli was destroyed”. The LNA did not provide details on the attack. However, in a separate development, Brigadier Khaled Al Mahjoub of the LNA told Al-Arabiya that the ship was carrying weapons for armed militias.

Pro-GNA sources have own version of the events, even two. A part of pro-GNA sources is claiming that the LNA strike hit civilian ships and fishing boats. Another part of pro-GNA sources is claiming that the LNA strike hit a depot in the port area. If the Turkish-operated ship was really hit, the GNA and Turkey would contribute massive efforts to hide this fact under the media buzz.

MORE ON THE TOPIC:

Donate

from https://southfront.org/libyan-national-army-says-it-struck-turkish-ship-loaded-with-weapons-at-tripoli-port/