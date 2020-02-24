Libyan parliament suspends participation in political intra-Libyan talks in Geneva

CAIRO, February 24. /TASS/. Libya’s House of Representatives (internationally recognized parliament) decided on Monday to suspend participation in the political track of intra-Libyan talks in Geneva, the first round of which is scheduled for February 26, the Libyan Al-Wasat news outlet reported on Monday.

The parliament urged all members of the delegation to leave Geneva and return to Libya, denying “the involvement of the UN Mission,” the report said.

from https://tass.com/world/1123329