Libyan Presidential Council Claims “Foreign Warplanes” Struck Misrata’s Militias (Videos)

Foreign warplanes were behind the recent airstrikes on the Libyan coastal town of Misrata, the Presidential Council of Libya claimed on December 20.

In a statement, the council, that was formed by the Government of National Accord (GNA), claimed that the airstrikes were a “reaction” to the “failure” of the Libyan National Army (LNA) attack on the country’s capital, Tripoli. The council went on to claim that many civilians were injures in the airstrikes.

“Extending the circle of aggression to include Misrata is a sign of weakness and expresses despair and confusion,” the council’s statement reads.

The airstrikes, which took place late on December 19, targeted at least 20 positions of forces loyal to the GNA inside and around Misrata.

The LNA claimed responsibility for the airstrikes, calling on Misrata’s militias to withdraw from Tripoli and the town of Sirte before December 22. The army warned that the airstrikes will continue, if the militias don’t withdraw.

Despite the LNA’s announcement, the airstrikes may have been carried out by one of the army’s allies. Combat drones of the UAE conducted such attacks against GNA forces before.

