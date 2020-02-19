Libya's Government of National Accord withdraws from Joint Military Commission

CAIRO, February 19. /TASS/. Libya’s Government of National Accord headed by Fayez al-Sarraj has announced withdrawal from the work of the Joint Military Commission in Geneva after the Libyan National Army (LNA) shelled the port of Tripoli. This was announced in the statement by the Libyan Presidential Council chaired by al-Sarraj on Tuesday.

“Without a permanent ceasefire that guarantees the return of displaced persons and ensuring the security of the capital and other cities, the negotiations are off the table,” the statement said. “There is no place for peace among shellings,” the statement added.

The second round of sessions of Libya’s Joint Military Commission in the 5+5 format kicked off in Geneva on Tuesday. The Commission aims to achieve a long-term ceasefire in Libya.The first session of the Joint Military Commission was held in Geneva on February 3-8. The Joint Military Commission includes five representatives from each side in the conflict. UN Special Representative for Libya Ghassan Salame mediates at the negotiations.

from https://tass.com/world/1121687