Lights, Camera, Greta! Teen Environmentalist's 'Viral' Rise Has Been A Documentary This Whole Time

Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old environmentalist who started skipping school in 2018 to protest outside the Swedish parliament, has long been promoted a special needs teen whose tireless mission to shame the west into cap-and-trade went ‘viral’ organically.

In fact, TIME Magazine’s Person of the Year had a professional film crew “following Thunberg from her early school strike in Stockholm all the way to parliaments and massive international protests” for a forthcoming documentary on HULU tentatively titled ‘Greta,’ which is set to air in 2020, according to Deadline.

Director Nathan Grossman – who previously directed a Swedish film about one man’s reflection on his life as a carnivore titled “Lusts of the Meat” (Köttets lustar) – has been documenting Greta’s mission “to make the world understand the urgency of the climate crisis.”

Which begs the question; did Greta’s famous parents – opera singer Malena Ernman and actor Steve Thunberg – use their industry connections to prepare their daughter to become a celebrity? As RT notes, “Her rise has been meticulously choreographed, her school strike made famous on its first day by Ingmar Rentzhog of the climate change social network ‘We Don’t Have Time.’ Rentzhog, already friends with Thunberg’s parents, has already been accused of using the girl’s image to raise millions of dollars for his company – making her a household name in the process.”

Indeed, Greta-mania has swept the left, inspiring hundreds of thousands of people to participate in “climate emergency” rallies around the world. In two years, the teenage activist has gone from shouting at Swedish parliament with her film crew, to shaming the UN for destroying her childhood and her dreams.

She now looms over San Francisco, looking very Putin-ish as she casts judgement over those who would dare drive non-electric cars in the poo-coated liberal utopia.

