Like Fine Wine — Aging with the Chimp

Speaking of whinging, or whining, (and I’ve got a someday blog about the differences between them) and deflated egos I have known, a partially deflated one is probably healthy, but it’s painful, and here’s my sad story. (Any blog post readership numbers are SWAGS or “Stupid Wild Ass Guesses” and blogger names while legitimate are mentioned with respect for all Chimp bloggers and for all the other good bloggers unmentioned.)

For years, I’ve read daily “The Smirking Chimp” that began also many moons ago to deal with a president, the adolescent Bush, that until Trump its blogsters and I thought was as bad as any American president could ever be. I was devastated when hanging chads in Florida, with the collusion of the Supreme Court, stole the election for Al Gore and donated it to George Bush. I felt even worse when Bush beat one of my personal heroes, John Kerry, for a second term. Bush, was an early draft avoider, and Kerry was a multiply decorated Vietnam swiftboat CO, who was himself swiftboated by Bush bullshitters.

Once Obama appeared on the scene, many of us enjoyed eight years of sunshine and sanity. All good things end too soon, but bad ones seem to drag on forever. Just sayin’ …

And Trumps stolen election with Russian colluding, and a voter predilection for change of any unknown kind, after eight years or rationality has rewritten current and possibly future American history in only three years — a rewrite that should never have seen daylight in America. It has provided impetus for good people to resist, but those good efforts without removing him in 2020 will have proved fruitless.

Up until about six weeks ago, I was an everyday Chimpster fan just following particularly blogs from a number of my favorites. Finally, I began submitting blogs of my own: almost thirty from January 12th until recently. Almost all of them were anti-trump contributions that at least made me feel better to write and also to see they were also read by others.

Readership on the Chimp varies from highs when superstars blog on it (Al Franken, Joe Conason, Paul Krugman, Robert Reich) and from some really good daily or almost daily regulars (Jaime O’Neill, P.M. Carpenter, Cody Fenwick, Williams Rivers Pitt, Joan McCarter, Chris Floyd, Jim Hightower, and many, many more …)

Superstar blogs can command a thousand or more readers on the first day of posting (old posts remain viewable almost indefinitely, and when you read one by a particular blogger at the bottom there’s an option to read all his/her posts by clicking on a blue link for “David Cattanach’s” Blog, or for any selected blogster you happen to be reading.

Well known regular bloggers on occasion can also draw in readership over a thousand on the first day of posting but more likely six to eight hundred. I’ve cracked a thousand once, maybe twice, but never in a single day; more typical for me would be two or three hundred on a really good day. Accepting my novice status on the Chimp, I’m grateful for those modest numbers. Compared to my email readership they’re fuckin’ huge.

The ego dents come from the bottom of the blogs and the ratings there from 1-10. Painfully enough for all Chimp bloggers, a tiny number of readers bother to rate anyone at all, as the best or the worst by anybody’s imperfect judgment. Even for superstars, maybe five or six ratings. Possibly I’ve seen ten or more, but I’m not sure.

The ten stars in the rating scale are filled in from left to right by averaging the ratings to generate the “Score.” Below the star bar are the words: “Score” for the average numerical rating, and “Votes” for the number of votes, (More on this below in *****)

Most ratings are high, many are tens, from those who follow a writer they like, or once in a while a “1” if he or she has attracted readership from someone who, for whatever reason, makes it part of his/her life’s work to rate his non-favorite blogger a 1 every time — even those blogs that I believe as may its author may was one of his/her best — and on other days there may be those blogs that the author and I may or may not agree wasn’t one of his /her best efforts. But even then, a 1 rating appears to be a travesty when there seems to be a well grounded viewpoint with which any reasonable person might disagree. But a rating of 1 day after say … I know everybody is entitled to his/her opinion and with a little comment time could explain that. Personally, I can’t recall any Chimp blog deserving of a 1 rating. All its bloggers do better work than that.

But sometimes, this usually unknown person seems to hate everything about a particular blogger’s political or other views or maybe it’s just who they are to the rater. From all review numbers I see, my guess is that the quality of blog writing isn’t the issue for blog raters. Typos happen but the writing quality is universally cogent. The outliers who can’t see any good in either political party may be the most likely anti-bloggers — or maybe they’re just grumpy people. If you are unfortunate and end up with one of them stuck on your arm or leg, unless a lighted cigarette gets them off, you are gonna’ live with at least one “1 rating” for each blog on days when your personal anti-blogger has time to find your work on the Chimp.

I’m generous with tens, respecting the efforts that I’ve learned the hard way are required to submit any decent blog of any length at all. I don’t view blogging as a zero sum game where awarding any blogger, better known, or just better, than me a ten rating in any way diminishes my own lesser efforts.

As I said earlier, most blogs receive only two, three, or four daily ratings, that always, I strongly suspect, includes our own ten self-ratings. (This isn’t voting for yourself as fourth grade class president fifty years ago where that may have been considered tacky.)

*****The result of Chimp readers seeming aversion to rating and commenting:

From a blog with 225 reads:

Vote Result

Score: 10.0, Votes: 1

Another with 325 reads: (Didn’t even rate his/her own blog)

Vote Result

Score: 0.0, Votes:

Another with 458 reads:

Vote Result

Score: 10.0, Votes: 1

A blog from yesterday with 900 reads:

Vote Result

Score: 10.0, Votes: 4

A blog from a week ago with 2,205 reads:

Vote Result

Score: 10.0, Votes: 2

When three ratings average 3.1 you suspect, or know, that’s from your own 10, another couple of 10s from some exceptionally discerning readers, and your daily “1” from the dreaded personally or philosophically inspired anti-blogger. The biggest takeaway from all of these examples should be how few readers are willing to take 10-30 seconds to click a rating number from a pull down menu and another click to “Vote.”

If this phenomenon were mine alone, I’d retreat back to my infamous reaction when a board of education on my annual evaluation suggested that I didn’t always appreciate or accept criticism gracefully, to which I replied probably angrily, “Godammit I do accept criticism gracefully!”

A brief digression with a story about a father and son small business that was just hanging on week to week. The business made widgets and needed to sell more to survive. The father told his son, I’m going to reduce our widget price from six to five dollars each.

The son was aghast at that plan, and said worriedly, “Dad, we’ll go broke in a month. It costs five dollars and fifty cents to make a widget and we’ll lose fifty cents on each sale. Have you thought about that.”

His Dad smiled and replied, “Sure I have son, but we’ll make it up in volume.”

Even for superstars, and well-followed Smirking Chimp bloggers, the small number of ratings can work against the best of them. And especially for many of us receiving only two or three ratings, one of which may be our own, and the other from your personal anti-blogger, we really gotta’ increase our widget sales, to make up that loss from a single bargain-hunting widget hunting anti-blogger — or end up with 5.5 scores if we vote for ourselves and a 1 score if we don’t.

Speaking of egos, and I began wrestling with that issue a long time ago, I hope mine was never bloated, nor even modestly over-inflated, but maybe some mild deflation in this instance will make me a better, though pissed-off, person.

Even if my bias about the probably few perennial anti-bloggers, fairness can’t be legislated by Jeff Tiedrich, and I can only hope that somehow it will evolve for a few really good bloggers on the Chimp who suffer mildly from this mini-malady and a few of us lesser lights who either are shitty writers or who’ve by our individual natures seriously pissed-off one or more “Smirking Chimp” readers. We’ll all survive in any event and keep on keeping on with the blogging.

Time will tell, to coin another of my famous Amos phrases — or just famous phrases if Amos prefers I leave him and his phrases out of this particular half-baked cookie situation altogether.

David L. Cattanach