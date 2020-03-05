Lithuanian politician dismisses suspicion of spying for Russia as fake

“The prosecutors’ charges are based not on facts, but on their own opinion,” he said, adding that there is no answer to such questions as what kind of information he had been allegedly gathering, or when, where and to whom it was passed.

“There have been no spies or spy network. There have been no facts,” the daily quotes Paleckis as saying. The opposition politician says that in his case no tangible evidence can be found.

VILNIUS, March 5. /TASS/. Lithuania’s opposition politician Algirdas Paleckis, suspected of spying for Russia, says that the charges against him have been fabricated by the Lithuanian secret services. He dismissed the accusations in a letter to one of the leading Lithuanian dailies, Lietuvos Rytas .

The case, handed to a court of law on Wednesday, involves two defendants — former leader of the Socialist People’s Front Algirdas Paleckis and businessman Deimantas Bertauskas. They are accused of allegedly gathering information at the request of Russian secret services about the Lithuanian judges and prosecutors who had investigated the case of the January 1991 crisis and that of looking for medics that might agree to issue a fake certificate testifying to poor health of a convict in the same case, Yuri Mel, a citizen of Russia.

Paleckis has been under arrest since October 2018. He maintained he was not guilty but did not refuse to testify.

Eye-witness accounts

In 2004-2007, Paleckis was a member of the Lithuanian parliament and vice-mayor of Vilnius in 2007-2008. Interviewed on the radio in 2010 he called in question the official version of the January 1991 crisis, when 14 people were killed during a period of dual power and armed clashes. Paleckis quoted witnesses as saying that the bloodshed had been provoked by radicals in an attempt to seize power. When the Vilnius TV tower was stormed, “our own people were shooting at our own people,” he argued.

That phrase was used as a reason to open a criminal case under an article envisaging punishment in accordance with Lithuanian laws “for denying Soviet aggression and occupation.” At first, Paleckis was acquitted only to be eventually fined 3,000 euros. His civic stance earned him the 2014 international award World Without Nazism.