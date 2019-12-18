Longest-serving cosmonaut’s wife seeks to enter his name into Guinness World Records

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Russian cosmonaut Boris Volynov’s record term in the cosmonaut team could be listed in the Guinness World Records, his wife Tamara Volynova believes.

“He was ready to fly at a moment’s notice for as long as 30 years. I want to busy myself with putting this into the Guinness World Records,” Tamara told TASS on Wednesday.

She said her husband had gone through all the stages of preparations, including a slew of flight training and exercises, to be part of the cosmonaut team.

Boris Volynov, for his part, told TASS that not only was he on the team, but he also had led it between 1983 and 1990.

“If something happens during a flight at night, an emergency session is convened, with the team commander taking part. I used to get phone calls at 2am telling me: “Boris Valentinovich, you must be here within an hour,” he said.

On December 18, Boris Volynov turns 85. He devoted 30 years of his life to being part of the cosmonaut team, and also making two space flights. Volynov was a participant in the first orbital docking, as well as part of the crew of the Salyut-5 (Almaz) Soviet military station.

