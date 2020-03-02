Lost in the Fun House: Poetry for a Monday

Going on six decades ago, I wrote a poem. I was scribbling lots of poems in those days, all of them lost to memory now, though a line or two will occasionally pop into my mind. This morning I remembered the first line of a poem I wrote when I was in high school: “We entered the Fun House laughing.” Remembering those words prompted recall of the last line of that poem: “And we had no fun.”

I have no memory of how many lines separated the first line from the last, nor any of the words in those forgotten lines. No matter. It was a high school kid’s poem, a kid beset by fears of nukes, of getting drafted, of dying before I managed to get laid. But the first and last lines seemed to have come back to me, unbidden to memory, to describe the fun house we are entering today as another grim week begins, as the dues come due on Trump’s reign of chaos and incompetence.

So, what can we expect this week? The stock market will, most probably, continue its free fall. Where it will stop, nobody knows. By Wednesday morning, the interminable Democratic Party primary will reveal a favorite, but the candidate won’t be known for months yet. The Coronavirus will claim more lives and more infected people here in the States and around the globe. It’s possible there will be a mass shooting or two, though how many will die, or whether or not the number will be large enough to make those incidents newsworthy is anybody’s guess. Small mass shootings don’t count much for attention these days, not in this country.

Trump will tell a yet-to-be-determined number of lies in the days ahead, and he will say several outrageous things. Stay tuned for details.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party candidates will ramp up attacks on one another, hitting one another with perceived weaknesses which will be duly repeated later this year when Trump, the Russians, and the Republicans begin to unleash hell on whichever candidate emerges to run against Ding-Dong Donnie in the general election.

For those of us who think defeating Trump is essential to the survival of every value worth holding, not to mention the future of the planet, we are sure to see more division among those who oppose Trump, more dispiriting cracks in what should be–and needs to be–a unified opposition to the madness, the fascism, the stranglehold of an international band of ruthless oligarchs, corporatists and drug company CEOs who are at least as scary, and probably scarier, than the drug cartels.

All that aside, the week is likely to bring the usual vexations and pains in our personal lives, from headaches to stubbed toes, from traffic jams to insomniac nights, from spats with loved ones or co-workers, and from computer glitches to cats throwing up on our couches.

We will be warier wherever we go, more anxious about whatever we touch, our fears triggered by the sound of a cough or a sneeze. If we take public transportation, we will do so reluctantly and with trepidation. We will find hand sanitizer harder to find in stores. We will note shoppers buying bleach and we will follow their lead. In short, we will know what the people in China have known for a great many weeks already, and the people in Italy, too.

If we are strong in resolve, spirit, or courage, we will do whatever we can to remain pleasant, thoughtful of others, calm in demeanor, kind in our hearts, recognizing that the peril we are in is shared by all, that the struggle to cope with this leader and these days is wearing on us all, even those who support him. The dangers of having such a man in such a position is, in itself, a communicable disease, with victims to be seen everywhere, and symptoms harbored by most everyone, a vile sickness at our core, always somewhere deep in our days.

So, once more into the funhouse, fellow sufferers, beginning another week of the precarious uncertainty our species has always known, made worse whenever the most misguided or the maddest of mad men are in charge.

Times like these. Off we go. Whee.

[embedded content]

_______