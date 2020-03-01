Luciferian Worship at the United Nations Will Usher in ANTICHRIST

This article was originally written in 2015. I believe that we are seeing God’s prophetic Word being fulfilled at such great speed – I felt the need to bring this piece back for the brethren to read and understand.

Many believe that the U.N. is just a gathering of representatives from the nations of the world – who are there to keep peace among the nations.

Brethren – this evil organization is not just anti-Israel, but they are guided by their deep belief in the New Age movement. They worship Lucifer, whom they believe is the enlightened one. This explains the bitter hatred of Israel and the Jewish people at the U.N. After all, Satan hates the Jews. The United Nations is waiting for a supreme teacher who goes by many names. We Christians call him by the name given to him by God Himself – and that name is Antichrist.

Original article:

Months ago, I wrote a two part article on the origins of the occult in the United Nations. I explained what is called the “Lucis Trust” and gave a brief history of Alice Bailey who was instrumental in bringing Luciferian worship to the U.N.

In light of rapidly changing events concerning the United Nations; particularly the scheduled address by Pope Francis on Climate Change and world depopulation, I felt that it would be good to update the prior articles. Christians need to know what is happening and why it is happening. We need to be able to explain to the unsaved how the United Nations will be used by Satan to bring about the NWO – One World Government, and eventually the Antichrist himself.

“Now we beseech you, brethren, by the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ, and by our gathering together unto him, That ye be not soon shaken in mind, or be troubled, neither by spirit, nor by word, nor by letter as from us, as that the day of Christ is at hand. Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition; Who opposeth and exalteth himself above all that is called God, or that is worshipped; so that he as God sitteth in the temple of God, shewing himself that he is God” (2 Thessalonians 2: 1-4).

The Beginning

Alice Ann Bailey, a leading disciple of the Russian theosophist Madame Helena Blavatsky, formed the Lucifer Trust in 1920. In 1922, the name was changed to Lucis Trust. I can only imagine that this was done after realizing that the name of Lucifer would certainly alarm many who read and love the Word of God. But make no mistake, the inner workings and thrust of this group remained the same.

Madame Helena Blavatsky is known as the “mother” of the New Age movement and modern occultism. In her “Secret Doctrine” she taught that Lucifer was higher and older than the God of the Bible, and that Lucifer had to be sacrificed and sent to earth, because of the coming dogma of the Church. She taught that Satan was truly “good” and that he was known by many names, but mainly as God of Wisdom — the cosmic reflection of God. She also called him “Son of the morning” and in many writings, called him Son of God.

After years of contact with her so-called spirit masters,( we know they are demons) Blavatsky published “Isis Unveiled” in 1877; a hugely successful writing, followed by “Secret Doctrine” in 1888. She also established an Occult magazine in London, called “Lucifer.” By this time, Blavatsky had acquired a huge following.

EXPOSED! Lucis Trust President Speaks ~ Satan, Lucifer, & the UN

While Christianity teaches that Lucifer is the essence of evil, the New Age teachers embrace him as enlightened, and one to be worshiped. As he is adored, our God is detested. In occultism and New Age philosophy, Lucifer is regarded as an agent of intellectual and spiritual freedom. We who are born-again from above, know that Lucifer was cast from heaven by our God, after Lucifer had determined to be like the most high God:

“How art thou fallen from heaven, O Lucifer, son of the morning! [how] art thou cut down to the ground, which didst weaken the nations! For thou hast said in thine heart, I will ascend into heaven, I will exalt my throne above the stars of God: I will sit also upon the mount of the congregation, in the sides of the north: I will ascend above the heights of the clouds; I will be like the most High. Yet thou shalt be brought down to hell, to the sides of the pit.” – Isaiah 14:12-15

Alice Ann Bailey received her knowledge from “Ascended Masters” departed spirits. As Christians, we know that these spirits are merely demons, doing the bidding of their master – the devil. We know that Lucifer’s name was changed to Satan after being cast from heaven, the Luciferians continue to refer to him as Lucifer.

What does this have to do with the UN?

The Lucis Trust has been for years, the philosophical and religious consulting firm to all members of the U.N. It is interwoven into the fabric of the United Nations, and done so in such a deceptive way. The average person knows little to nothing of the Lucis Trust.

“We have meditations at the United Nations a couple of times a week. The meditation leader is Sri Chin, and this is what he said about this situation: “… The United Nations is the chosen instrument of God; to be a chosen instrument means to be a divine messenger carrying the banner of God’s inner vision and outer manifestation. One day, the world will treasure and cherish the soul of the United Nations as its very own with pride, for this soul is all-loving, all-nourishing, and all-fulfilling.” – Donald Keys, president of Planetary Citizens and author of Earth At Omega

“The United Nations is steadily becoming the center of a syncretic new world religion, a weird and diabolical convergence of New Age mysticism, pantheism, aboriginal animism, atheism, communism, socialism, Luciferian occultism, apostate Christianity, Islam, Taoism, Buddhism, and Hinduism. The devotees and apostles of this new faith include the kind of strange admixture of crystal worshipers, astrologers, radical feminists, environmentalists, cabalists, human potentialists, Eastern mystics, pop psychologists, and “liberal” clergymen one would normally tend to associate with the off-beat, sandals-and-beads counterculture of the 1960s. But today’s worshipers in this rapidly expanding movement are as likely to be scientists, diplomats, corporate presidents, heads of state, international bankers, and leaders of mainstream Christian churches.” source

As frightening and bizarre as this all may seem to us, it makes perfect sense that Satan would establish an institution such as the U.N. to unleash his diabolical deception and delusion upon the lost world. It is said “Knowledge is power.” For believers, having this knowledge of the U.N., and what is REALLY happening there, will help us to discern the times, and perhaps even to open the eyes of some of the unbelieving unsuspecting world.

“Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!” (Isaiah 5:20).

The Theosophical society’s mission is divulged in this statement:

“To oppose every form of dogmatic theology, especially the Christian, which the Chiefs of the Society regard as particularly pernicious … to counteract, as far as possible, the effects of missionaries to delude the so-called “Heathen” and “Pagans” as to the real origin and dogmas of Christianity and the practical effects of the latter upon public and private character in so-called Christian countries.”-source

Satan has used God’s Word, but has twisted it and placed it upside down. Good is evil, evil good, just as the Prophet Isaiah said would happen. The Age of Enlightenment is seen by the elite as higher – loftier — more appropriate for a group of representatives from all over the globe.

They look to their Ascended Masters for Enlightenment, not realizing that they are being played by their precious Lucifer. He is sending his minions of fallen angels (demons) to communicate with the leaders of mediation and psychic readings groups. Most people would be shocked to know that the U.N. is the largest gathering of Occult and New Age followers on the planet.

Various quotes by Alice Ann Bailey on NWO:

“The new world order must meet the immediate need and not be an attempt to satisfy some distant, idealistic vision. The new world order must be appropriate to a world which has passed through a destructive crisis and to a humanity which is badly shattered by the experience. The new world order must lay the foundation for a future world order which will be possible only after a time of recovery, of reconstruction, and of rebuilding.”

“In the preparatory period for the new world order there will be a steady and regulated disarmament. It will not be optional. No nation will be permitted to produce and organize any equipment for destructive purposes or to infringe the security of any other nation. The new world order must be appropriate to a world which has passed through a destructive crisis.”

“We are concerned with only one subject, the ushering in of the new world order….the present world order (which is today largely disorder) can be so modified and changed that a new world and a new race of men can gradually come into being. Renunciation and the use of the sacrificial will should be the keynote for the interim period after the war (WWII), prior to the inauguration of the New Age.”

As you can see, clearly the goal of the United Nations is the establishment of the New World Order. This NWO sets the global stage for the coming of someone. We will see who this long awaited person will be.

For whom are they waiting?

Knowing that the Lucis Trust was built upon a Satanic foundation, it is not difficult to surmise their ultimate goal. They are waiting for the “Lord Maitreya”, or as they call him “The Christ.” But don’t be fooled. This is beyond a shadow of a doubt not our Messiah, Jesus Christ.

Maitreya – A New World Order

“This ‘end of an age’ inevitably produces a certain number of natural disasters such as floods and earthquakes, and we are seeing a dramatic climax in the number of disasters taking place around the world….Maitreya says: ‘The last time I came, as Jesus, it was written in the Bible that when I appeared again the very elements of nature would be disturbed.’ ” “…After the disasters have peaked there will come a period of calm -the violence and destruction will come to an end. As people gain awareness, their guilt will recede…”

Maitreya’s Mission, Volume Two, Benjamin Creme, Share International Foundation, 1993, pp186-187

When I read “their guilt will recede” I thought about the guilt of sin, and repentance. However, occultists do not speak of the need to repent of sin. They only speak of enlightenment.

“The bible predicts many catastrophes in the book of Revelation, beginning with the polar shift of the sixth seal (http://www.redmoonrising.com/list.htm, Section II), and including a meteor impact into the ocean (8:8), major famines and plagues (6:8), intense heat from the sun (16:8), and many others.”

These Occultists use the Word of God when it is convenient, but invariably change and corrupt it for their purposes. There are millions of people involved in New Age practices, worldwide. Kabbalah, practiced in Israel, and all over the world, is New Age. There are even well respected Rabbis in Israel who are known as “Kabbalist Rabbis.” Undoubtably, the Antichrist will be New Age. It is not surprising that Israel will be deceived by this man of perdition during the first 3 /12 years of the tribulation. source – Lord Maitreya’s predictions

Maitreya predicts the collapse of the current financial system.

“When the US’s “oasis of prosperity” begins to dry up, as it must in the current global financial crisis, stock markets in the West will plunge. This collapse will provide an opportunity for governments to re-evaluate their economic priorities, says futurist Benjamin Creme. The nations of the world will meet together to discuss how to cope with the future in an orderly fashion.” – from the Share International websites. –source

This is absolutely counterfeit and demonic. All we need to know is found in the Word of God. Satan is desperate to deceive as many people as he can. He knows what our Word says about the End Times, but he also knows that there are more people who do not believe God’s Word than do believe it. He wants to keep it that way.

Brethren, there is so much more to write, but this article would be immense. I encourage you to go to the sources referenced in this piece. There you will find names of individuals and corporations who take part in the Lucis Trust, and many of the names will shock you.

I felt an urgency to write about these things. We who love the Lord Jesus Christ, need to know how the Strong Delusion will come upon the peoples of the earth.

Now, with Pope Francis becoming the key note speaker at the U.N. in September on so-called Global Warming, the plot certainly thickens. This Pope is also a true Marxist and believes in a “global political authority.” He believes in redistribution of wealth. Incredibly, he also believes in depopulating the earth by almost 95%! Remember, Pope Francis is a Jesuit. The Jesuits have been called the Vatican’s army. They never thought that one of them would become the Pope himself!

We are all watching these events, but Christians know what God’s prophetic Word says.

We are blessed who know THE TRUTH.

JESUS is TRUTH.

“Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.” (John 14:6)

DO NOT BE DECEIVED!

Shalom b’Yeshua

MARANATHA!

To see the actual Lucis Trust website: http://www.lucistrust.org/