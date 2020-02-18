Lukashenko counts on agreement with Rosneft for further cooperation — BelTA

The meeting is taking place amidst difficult Belarusian-Russian negotiations on the terms of oil supplies to the republic from the Russian Federation.

MINSK, February 18. / TASS /. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said he was counting on an agreement with Rosneft for further cooperation, said he at the meeting with Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, the BelTA news agency reported on Tuesday.

“Thank you for coming. There is nothing to hide. I would like to discuss with the head of the largest oil-producing public company the situation that is developing in our relations, one might say, Belarus and Russia on oil. I know that you keep abreast of the recent developments, but it would be wrong to not even consult on specific issues, how to proceed and how to work, including with Rosneft,” Lukashenko said. “Because last year you delivered to Belarus no more and no less but half of the oil that we bought in Russia. It was recycled here, in Belarus.”

“We’d like some clarification,” said he. “I think, taking advantage of the fact that we have known each other for a long time, you can hint at something, and we can agree on our further cooperation,” Lukashenko added.

He noted that the main issue of the meeting was the situation with oil supplies from Russia.

Rosneft’s plans for cooperation

Rosneft aims for constructive work with Belarus on oil supplies to the country, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian oil major Igor Sechin said on Tuesday, cited by the company.

“I highly value the trust-based relations existing between us. Certainly, we should work together. Our mood is constructive,” the top manager stated at the meeting with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

The parties exchanged opinions on further development of cooperation in the energy sphere, Rosneft informed.