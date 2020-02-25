MAJOR: Syrian Army Regains Control of 5 New Regions in Idlib, Sends Over 120 Military Trucks to Raqqa
DAMASCUS – The Syrian Arab Army units continued their advances in south Idlib in northwestern Syria and managed to take full control of five villages and regions. Also, the Syrian Arab Army continued reinforcing its military positions in Raqqa province by dispatching trucks packed with military equipment, the London-based Syrian Observatory of Human Rights (SOHR) said.
“The Syrian Arab Army retook the villages and regions of al-Rakaya, Tal al-Nar, Kafar Sajneh, al-Sheikh Mustafa and al-Naqir,” the London-based Syrian Observatory of Human Rights (SOHR) said.
The SAA (Syrian Arab Army) resumed its military operations to the South of Idlib city after several days. The army troops have also liberated wide areas of neighboring Idlib province in northwestern Syria in recent weeks, moving to capture the crucial M-5 highway linking Aleppo and Damascus from al-Nusra terrorists.
Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Moreover, Moscow regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees. Turkey, on the other hand, is infamous for its direct support of terrorists in Idlib and elsewhere in the war-torn country.
Raqqa
The London-based Syrian Observatory of Human Rights (SOHR) stated that the Syrian Arab Army’s military convoys comprising 120 trucks have entered the northeast Raqqa province. It alleged that the trucks sent to Raqqa contained a large number of combat tanks.
In a relevant development during late October last year, Syrian Arab Army units expanded troop deployment in the northern parts of the Hasaka province as government forces moved from Qamishli near the Syrian-Turkish border to the northwestern side of the province.
Amid a warm welcome by people, Syrian forces entered Um al-Keif village on Tel Tamar-Ras al-Ein road to face the Turkish aggression and protect civilians from any attack by Ankara-backed terrorists. Several military vehicles carrying Syrian army soldiers moved on Friday afternoon from Qamishli city to be deployed in the western countryside of Hasaka to face Turkish assault and protect the people.
