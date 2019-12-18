Majority of Russians think electronic devices do more good than harm, poll says

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. The majority of Russian citizens (60%) think that electronic devices do more good than harm, the poll held by the Public Opinion Foundation published on Wednesday informs.

According to the poll, 67% of Russians aged 18-30 and 53% of Russians over 60 years of age think that electronic devices are useful, while 26% of respondents are confident that the gadgets are doing more harm than good, which shows a 9% increase compared to 2013.

Over half of those polled (51%) think that people have become freer with the appearance of portable devices, which shows a 14% decrease compared to 2013. Over a third of respondents (35%) pointed out that the use of gadgets restricts the people’s freedom, compared to 16% claiming the same in 2013.

When asked to list the positive features of the use of electronic devices, the Russians polled name quick and accessible communication, permanent contact with friends and relatives (42%), quick access to information (27%), convenience and comfort (18%), as well as mobility and portability of the devices (12%).

Among the negative features of electronic devices, the respondents list health hazards (17%), negative influence on children and their development (11%), dependency on gadgets (10%), as well as access to unverified information.

The poll was held on December 8, 2019 among 1,500 Russian citizens over 18 years of age in 104 settlements in 53 Russian regions. The margin of error does not surpass 3.6%.

from https://tass.com/society/1100707