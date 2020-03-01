Map Update: Advances Of Turkish-led Forces In Southern Idlib

southfront.org

This map provides a general look at the recent gains by Turkish-led forces in southern Idlib. The Turkish Army and its al-Qaeda-linked allies have retaken several villages from the Syrian army and beiseged the town of Kafr Nabul, which the Syrians had recently liberated from al-Qaeda.

