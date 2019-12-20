Map Update: Fresh Gains Of Syrian Army In Southern Idlib
Late on December 19, the Syrian Army launched a ground operationagainst radical militant groups in southern Idlib. After several of clashes with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and Turkish-backed militant groups, government troops liberated the village of Umm Jalal.
