Late on December 19, the Syrian Army launched a ground operationagainst radical militant groups in southern Idlib. After several of clashes with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and Turkish-backed militant groups, government troops liberated the village of Umm Jalal.

from https://southfront.org/map-update-fresh-gains-of-syrian-army-in-southern-idlib/