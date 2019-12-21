Map Update: Syrian Army’s Gains In Southern Idlib Since Start Of Recent Advance

This post was originally published on this site

southfront.org

Donate

Virtual Entrepreneur Association

Click to see the full-size image

This map provides a general look at the gains of the Syrian Army in southern Idlib since the start of the advance on positions of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and its allies in the area on December 19.

MORE ON THE TOPIC:

Donate

from https://southfront.org/map-update-syrian-armys-gains-in-southern-idlib-since-start-of-recent-advance/

Thanks! You've already liked this
No comments