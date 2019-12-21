Map Update: Syrian Army’s Gains In Southern Idlib Since Start Of Recent Advance
This post was originally published on this site
southfront.org
Donate
This map provides a general look at the gains of the Syrian Army in southern Idlib since the start of the advance on positions of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and its allies in the area on December 19.
MORE ON THE TOPIC:
Donate
from https://southfront.org/map-update-syrian-armys-gains-in-southern-idlib-since-start-of-recent-advance/
LikeThanks! You've already liked this