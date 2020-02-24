Map Update: Syrian Army’s Recent Gains In Southern Idlib

southfront.org

Since the resumption of offensive operations in southern Idlib on February 23, Syrian government forces have liberated the villages of Hantutin, Shekh Damis, Kafr Sajna and Naqir from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and other al-Qaeda-linked groups in southern Idlib.

