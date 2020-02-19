Map Update: Turkish Dreams About Large-Scale Attack On Syrian Army In Greater Idlib

southfront.org

On February 19, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan once again threatened Syria with a full-scale military operation in Greater Idlib. He claimed that Ankara is not happy with results of the Turkish-Russian talks on the situation in Idlib and that there are only a few days left until the end of February. Earlier, Turkey demanded the Syrian Army to withdraw from recently liberated areas or it will attack its positions in the region.

