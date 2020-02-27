Maslenitsa festivities: Moscow bids farewell to winter

However, the work is at the initial stage, according to the Russian deputy PM

Read more

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that “in absolute terms, the hydrocarbon economy will remain during the coming twenty years, and there is no way around it” Read more

Meanwhile, in some countries, in particular, in Saudi Arabia and Mexico, the ministry is stepping up its support, according to the industry and trade minister Read more

According to the Serbian mass media, two out of six Pantsyr-S1 systems reached Serbia via Bulgaria’s airspace Read more

The training center has already held an exercise to detect and eliminate a notional enemy aircraft Read more

from https://tass.com/society/1124321