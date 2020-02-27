Maslenitsa festivities: Moscow bids farewell to winter
This post was originally published on this site
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that “in absolute terms, the hydrocarbon economy will remain during the coming twenty years, and there is no way around it”
Read more
Meanwhile, in some countries, in particular, in Saudi Arabia and Mexico, the ministry is stepping up its support, according to the industry and trade minister
Read more
According to the Serbian mass media, two out of six Pantsyr-S1 systems reached Serbia via Bulgaria’s airspace
Read more
The training center has already held an exercise to detect and eliminate a notional enemy aircraft
Read more
from https://tass.com/society/1124321
LikeThanks! You've already liked this