Maxine Waters: I Have No Proof — But I Believe Putin and Trump Had a Secret Sanctions Deal (VIDEO)

Rep. Maxine Waters (D., Calif.) said she’s convinced President Donald Trump wants to lift sanctions on Russia as part of a grand bargain with Russian President Vladimir Putin — though she doesn’t have the facts to prove it.

Waters, the chairwoman of the House Financial Service Committee, said that “even though I don’t have the facts to prove it,” she continues to believe Trump wants to lift sanctions against Russia in exchange for Putin’s interference in the 2016 election.

“I will always believe this, that he agreed that if he got elected, he would lift those sanctions,” Waters said during an interview on CNN. “He would like to do it. He’s not been able to do it, but when they talk about we’re just making things up, and he talks about this as a witch hunt, there are too many facts.” – READ MORE

