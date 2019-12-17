Maxine Waters on RussiaGate: ‘I Believe, Even Though I Don’t Have the Facts’

21CentyryWire |

This week, Maxine Waters (D-CA), chair of the Congressional Financial Services Committee, took to the airwaves on CNN to further doubled-down on the widely held evidence-free conspiracy theory that US President Donald Trump was elected by the Russians, and that Russia ‘hacked’ into US election systems and into the DNC servers. Bizarrely, Waters opened up her soliloquy with the caveat, “I believe, even though I don’t have the facts to prove it,” before concluding her monologue with,“Those are facts.”

“Because I believe, even though I don’t have the facts to prove it, I believe that Putin wanted to lift the sanctions …. He’s always wanted to lift these sanctions that were placed on him because of his interfering with and incursion into Crimea and so I believed that they wanted to elect President Trump and Trump I believe agreed, I will always believe this, that he agreed that if he got elected he would lift those sanctions,” said Waters in one of her latest public protestations.

“He would like to do it (but) he’s not been able to do it, but when they talk about, ‘we just making things up’ and he talks about this as a ‘witch-hunt,’ there are too many facts,” exclaimed the 81 year-old Democratic Congresswoman.

She continued by parroting the long debunked falsehood that ’17 US Intelligence agencies’ have ever endorsed the establishment’s Russian hacking theory.

“This president will not condemn Putin for hacking into the Democratic National Committee, will not condemn him for hacking into our election system, these are facts, 17 of our intelligence agencies have said this …. Are these Patriots or not? I mean what do they think about our democracy being undermined by the President of the United States of America?”

Waters continues to make claims about mythical ‘Russian interference’ in the US elections, despite the fact that no evidence has ever presented to support the lofty inferences made in the notorious Mueller Report.

“If they want to say we just don’t like him, they don’t really care about what happens to this democracy, don’t have an appreciation for the Constitution and the fact that the Constitution gives us the responsibility to impeach when we see this president or any president who is not good for the country, who’s undermining our country, who’s putting us in danger, who’s aligning himself with a foreign country to interfere in our election,” said Waters, before finally concluding with, “Those are facts.”

While discussing impeachment, Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters spreads unhinged conspiracy theories on CNN, admitting, “I don’t have the facts to prove it.” She later claims that she’s not “making things up” nor on a “witch hunt.”pic.twitter.com/GAU1TpBDGV — Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) December 17, 2019

“Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth”, is a quote often attributed to Hitler’s top Nazi propaganda chief, Joseph Goebbels.

Indeed, this seems to be the identical strategy being deployed by the Washington DC establishment and its mainstream media adjuncts like CNN.

Until the American Fourth Estate wakes from its slumber and starts to actually challenges the long-running evidence-free narrative which is RussiaGate and its various mutations, then the present partisan polarization will only intensify, and US ‘democracy’ will continue to degrade as we have already witnessed.

