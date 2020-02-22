Media Spinning ‘Assange Pardon’ as Proof of Russiagate Conspiracy

21CentyryWire |

In this segment recorded on Thursday February 21st, Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by Patrick Henningsen, co-founder and executive editor of 21st Century Wire, to talk about allegations by Julian Assange’s legal team that Dana Rohrabacher offered a pardon to Assange on behalf of Donald Trump on the condition that Assange could prove the source of John Podesta’s leaked emails was someone unrelated to Russia, why mainstream media is already spinning the news to imply the Russian government was behind the hacks and colluded with Trump to cover it up, and what the news reveals about the way the broader case against Assange has become hopelessly politicized. Listen:



READ MORE ASSANGE NEWS AT: 21st Century Wire Assange/Wikileaks Files

