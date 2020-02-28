Media: Workers returning to Hainan's key construction sites

SANYA, February 28. /TASS/. The first charter flight conducted by the Hainan Airlines brought 119 workers from the southern Chinese province of Guizhou to Hainan. The workers are implementing one of the largest construction projects in the city of Sanya in the south of the island. According to the Hainan Daily newspaper, the move will help restore the economy’s normal functioning in the province amid coronavirus.

The flight Guiyang-Sanya (Guiyang is the administrative center of Guizhou) arrived at Phoenix International Airport on February 24. This is the first group of workers who were brought to Hainan on a charter flight. It is noted that during the flight the cabin’s air ventilation was improved, additional disinfection measures were taken, and the workers were all wearing medical face masks.

At Phoenix Airport, the passengers went through all the necessary checks and procedures. Following coronavirus test results, they will return to work.

According to the newspaper, in March the work at all construction projects in Sanya will be resumed.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. Coronavirus cases have been reported in at least 55 countries and territories, including Russia. According to Chinese authorities, over 83,380 people have been infected with the virus in the country. The death toll has reached 2,850, while over 36,600 patients have recovered. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global health emergency and named the virus COVID-19.

from https://tass.com/economy/1124827