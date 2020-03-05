Meduza reporter Golunov to undergo psychiatric evaluation

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Ivan Golunov, a Russian investigative journalist with the Meduza online outlet, will undergo a psychiatric evaluation within the criminal case launched against former police officers accused of Golunov’s unlawful detention, his attorney Sergei Badamshin told TASS.

“Golunov will undergo a psychological-psychiatric evaluation within the framework of the case. This is a standard procedure,” Badamshin said.

“As a child, he went to a psychologist because he mispronounced the ‘r’ sound, it was obligatory back then. However, in 2013, he underwent a successful evaluation and received a sailor’s passport. This is a one-day evaluation, the so-called five-minute assessment,” Badamshin explained. The date of the evaluation is unknown.

Golunov told TASS that he had undergone a psychiatric assessment back in 2013, on the outcomes of which he was granted a sailor’s passport.

Golunov, an investigative correspondent working for the Riga-based Meduza online newspaper, was detained in downtown Moscow on June 6, 2019. According to police, the reporter was carrying four grams of mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant drug, and five grams of cocaine had apparently been discovered during a search of his rented apartment. Moscow’s Nikulinsky District Court placed the reporter under house arrest. Golunov’s defense attorney said that the drugs could have been planted on his client. All charges were eventually dropped, and Golunov was set free on June 11.

According to Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, a decision was made to drop the criminal case against Golunov over a lack of evidence proving his involvement in the alleged crime.

On January 30, Moscow’s Basmanny Court arrested five former police officers Roman Feofanov, Maxim Umetbayev, Akbar Sergaliyev, Igor Lyakhovets and Denis Konovalov on charges of abuse of office, evidence tampering and drug trafficking in the Golunov case.

In February, Golunov stated that he had received a formal apology from the local prosecutor’s office.