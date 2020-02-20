Meeting of Federal Security Service Board

Vladimir Putin took part in an expanded meeting of the Federal Security Service (FSB) Board. The President reviewed the performance of FSB bodies in 2019 and outlined their short-term priorities.

* * *

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, comrades.

Reliable protection of Russia and our citizens from internal and external threats has always been and remains a national priority.

We have come together for a traditional expanded meeting of the Federal Security Service Board to review your performance in these crucial areas and discuss the main goals for the short term.

First of all, I would like to say that the past year was challenging and far from simple for the service and all of you. However, the FSB staff and their colleagues from other agencies dealt with serious national security challenges and risks promptly and professionally.

I would like to thank all of you, as well as the staff of the FSB central office, territorial departments and special units for your good service, competent actions, courage and resolve.

The fight against terrorism remains one of the FSB priorities. You may remember that last time we spoke in detail about the results achieved in this vital sphere and the trends of the past 10 years. It is notable that we maintained the positive dynamic, this trend in the period under review.

The total number of terrorist crimes decreased from nine in 2018 to four in 2019. You also successfully prevented 57 such crimes, compared to 36 in 2018, including 34 terrorist attacks.

All of us know what terrorist attacks are, and we are aware of the potential consequences had you not prevented them.

To be continued.

from http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/62834