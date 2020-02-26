The meeting participants focused on the performance of law enforcement agencies in 2019 and various priorities of investigative activities for 2020.

The meeting was attended by heads of legislative, executive and judicial bodies.

Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev Kolokoltsev VladimirInterior Minister delivered the main report.

* * *

Beginning of expanded meeting of the Interior Ministry Board

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon,

Let me begin with a few obvious things; there is no harm in repeating them. We can never forget that the Interior Ministry traditionally holds the key position in Russia’s law enforcement system, has direct responsibility for public order and stands on the frontline of the fight against crime.

Today, at the annual expanded meeting of the Interior Ministry Board, we will discuss how you addressed your tasks, what problems we have and, of course, outline the main priorities for the near future.

Assessing your performance in 2019, I will note the high clearance rate of the most dangerous crimes such as murders, wilful infliction of grievous bodily harm, robbery-related assaults and others.

Juvenile crime and street crime has decreased. These changes are important for people. You are directly responsible for making people feel safe and protected in their courtyard, in the entrance hall, in their village or city.

The positive local trends in the regions include a crime drop in the Siberian and Far Eastern federal districts, which has been the case for the fourth consecutive year.

In the meantime, this year it is important to considerably step up our efforts in a number of areas and, before anything else, increase the overall clearance rate.

I would like to stress once again that it is one of the main goals for the Ministry. Achieving this goal requires commitment from criminal units, investigators and all other departments.

Additional measures must be taken with regard to work at the pre-trial stage of criminal proceedings, with a specific focus on ensuring due process by inquiry and preliminary investigation bodies.

I request that any incidents of arbitrary conduct, evidence tampering, direct forgery – which are felonies per se – receive an extremely tough response. Such activity must be prevented, and officers who go beyond the law must be dismissed without hesitation.

The requirements concerning a reasonable term of criminal proceedings must be strictly observed. When dealing with these issues of high relevance for society, it is important to closely cooperate with prosecutors and other colleagues.

Next. Preventing delinquency, especially among minors, is a considerable and substantial segment of your work. Despite the decrease in juvenile crime over the previous period, which I have already mentioned, it is important to intensify these efforts and engage public and religious organisations in work with troubled youth and high-risk groups.

Cyberspace must remain a focus of your constant attention as this is where various radical groups continue to operate, propagating the criminal subculture and encouraging teenagers to commit suicide or break the law.

Once again, the work to expose such groups must never stop, and the organisers and instigators of their activity must receive a well-deserved punishment. I would like to ask you to be scrupulous about the comprehensive safety and security of children’s and educational facilities, including kindergartens, schools, vocational schools, and so on.

To be continued.

from http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/62860