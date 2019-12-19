Presidential Aide and State Council Secretary Igor Levitin Levitin IgorAide to the President chaired a meeting of the State Council working group on Education and Science.

The meeting was attended by Aide to the President Andrei Fursenko Fursenko AndreiAide to the President , Kirov Region Governor Igor Vasilyev Vasilyev IgorGovernor of the Kirov Region , members of the Presidential Council for Science and Education, representatives of specialised federal and regional executive bodies, the State Duma, industrial entrepreneurship associations, and scientific and expert organisations.

State Council member and Novosibirsk Region Governor Andrei Travnikov Travnikov AndreiGovernor of Novosibirsk Region , who heads the working group, briefed the meeting on the group’s activity in 2019.

The meeting participants outlined the problems and issues discussed during the year and presented proposals aimed at improving the situation in science and education.

In addition, the concept of holding a joint extended meeting of the State Council Presidium and Presidential Council for Science and Education was discussed.

The participants noted that the new format of the State Council’s work would allow representatives of the academic community, together with regional heads, to analyse the situation and draft proposals combining scientific, education and regional problems and aimed at improving the effectiveness of staff training based on the economic and social demands of the Russian regions.

from http://en.kremlin.ru/events/administration/62362