Meeting of the State Council working group on media, communications and the digital economy

The meeting was attended by Head of the State Council working group on Media, Communications and the Digital Economy Andrei Vorobyov Vorobyov AndreiGovernor of Moscow Region , First Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Oleg Pak, representatives from specialised and regional government bodies, the Federation Council, the State Duma, state corporations, IT companies and the expert community. Andrei Vorobyov reported on measures to support the digitalisation of state governance.

Oleg Pak reported on the progress in preparing the materials for the State Council meeting on Enhancing the Russian Regions’ Role in Implementing the Digital Economy of the Russian Federation National Programme. In accordance with the working group’s decision, work on the draft report will be continued.

* * *

Before the meeting, Igor Levitin Levitin IgorAide to the President visited the Regional Governance Centre in the Moscow Region Government building, where he familiarised himself with the digital solutions for urban management and communication with local residents.

The centre uses information systems for round-the-clock collection and analysis of citizens’ appeals on various aspects of life in the Moscow Region. The data obtained is used to promptly deal with the problems that local residents encounter and prevent them in the future.

