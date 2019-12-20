Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, First President of Kazakhstan and Honorary Chairman of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov held a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. President of Moldova Igor Dodon also attended the meeting in expanded format.

The participants discussed the current issues concerning the activities of the Eurasian Economic Union and outlined tasks for further deepening cooperation. A package of documents was signed following the meeting.

In addition, they reviewed the work of the Eurasian Economic Commission during the past four years. Mikhail Myasnikovich, Speaker of the Council of the Republic of Belarus, the upper chamber of the Belarusian parliament, will take over the post of EEC Chairman from Tigran Sarkisyan.

During the meeting, Vladimir Putin awarded Tigran Sarkisyan with the Order of Friendship to note his contribution to the development of the EAEU.

In 2020, the rotating Presidency of the EAEU will pass from Armenia to Belarus.

