Meeting on most pressing international issues
Prior to his working trip to Pskov, Vladimir Putin held a meeting at the Vnukovo 2 airport terminal.
The discussion focused on the most pressing international issues – the spread of the coronavirus, trends in the global economy and the situation in the oil markets.
A number of federal ministers and heads of Russia’s leading oil and gas companies took part in the meeting.
