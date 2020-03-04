Meeting with Government members

The meeting largely focused on implementing the comprehensive plan for the modernisation and expansion of the transport infrastructure. Transport Minister Yevgeny Ditrikh Ditrikh YevgenyMinister of Transport presented a report on the matter.

Other issues discussed include the threat of the coronavirus (COVID-19), preliminary results of the fall and winter heating season, and developing individual development programmes for several Russian regions.

* * *

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues.

Before we get going on discussing the main issue, the development of the transport infrastructure, for which we have gathered here today, I would like to ask Ms Golikova to say a few words about the current situation in the world and around us, here in our country – everything that has to do with the coronavirus. There are now 93,000 sick people all around the world, mainly in China, but also a lot of people in South Korea, Italy and Iran.

Earlier, we agreed to establish a competent commission that would be responsible for overseeing this problem, in the format of a crisis centre. How is the organisation of this work proceeding and what is the situation in Russia as of today? You have the floor.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova Golikova TatyanaDeputy Prime Minister : Good afternoon, Mr President, colleagues.

As you have already noted, more than 93,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered around the world as of this morning, of which more than 83,000 are in China. Over 3,000 people have died, while more than 48,000 have recovered. The new coronavirus is registered in 80 countries, but unfortunately, the situation is changing for the worse by the hour.

I have to say that since Russia launched efforts to prevent the entry of the new coronavirus on December 31, 2019, three cases have been recorded in Russia – two of them at the very beginning in Trans-Baikal Territory and Tyumen Region, they were Chinese citizens who went on to recover. One case involved a Russian citizen who had recently returned from Italy.

We evacuated three more patients from Japan, where they were recorded as contracting the virus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship. These patients are now being treated in Kazan; their condition is satisfactory, and their disease is benign.

I must also point out the recent fake news on social media of a fairly large number of cases in the Russian Federation and of the official authorities’ policy of hiding this information. I would like to once again report to you that this is simply not true. The crisis centre and the Government of the Russian Federation, other bodies authorised to deal with this situation in different regions of Russia are working hard to prevent the new coronavirus’s penetration into the Russian Federation, and the data that I have just cited is true, for which we are officially responsible.

To be continued.

from http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/62930