Meeting with Head of North Ossetia-Alania Vyacheslav Bitarov

Vyacheslav Bitarov reported to the President that all his instructions regarding the region were being fulfilled and resulted in the implementation of projects improving the quality of people’s lives. In particular, the most high-pressure hydropower plant in Russia, the Zaramagskaya Hydropower Station, was launched at the beginning of the month. The construction of a strategically important road, Mozdok – Vladikavkaz, is underway and will be completed by the end of the year. The building of the Mamison ski resort is resumed. The project is now subject to a state expert assessment. It will create over 3,000 jobs and increase the republic’s appeal as a tourist destination.

The construction of hospitals, schools and kindergartens as part of the national projects was also discussed. The republic has a positive demographic tendency, so the construction of additional schools is envisaged in the three-year budget.

Answering the President’s question about the region’s readiness to provide free hot meals for primary school pupils, Mr Bitarov said that almost all schools had canteens. In addition, the region’s capital, Vladikavkaz, has a large school meal plant, which provides hot meals to schools. Mr Bitarov suggested launching a pilot project in the republic to fulfil this task set in the President’s Address to the Federal Assembly, starting on September 1.

