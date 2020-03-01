Meeting with permanent members of Security Council
The participants discussed current domestic issues.
They also had an in-depth discussion of the developments in Idlib, Syria, expressing grave concern in connection with the dramatic escalation in the province provoked by the terrorist groups, which had increased their offensive activities against the Syrian army.
It was noted that Turkish military observation posts were established in Idlib by agreement with and at the insistence of the Russian side. Their duty was to monitor the fighters, prevent any terrorist activities and preclude aggression against Russian military facilities. It was noted that our Turkish partners have not accomplished their mission.
The meeting participants emphasised that Russia did everything in its power during the Syrian offensive against terrorists to ensure the safety of Turkish military personnel stationed at the observation posts. No Turkish military personnel stationed there were injured or exposed to danger. The tragic cases when Turkish soldiers lost their lives occurred during the terrorists’ offensive operations. It was pointed out that Turkish military personnel was not supposed to be anywhere outside their observation posts in Idlib.
The permanent members of the Security Council also discussed the work of the Russian interdepartmental operational group, which is holding talks on the Idlib de-escalation zone with their Turkish colleagues. The meeting participants expressed the hope that the Turkish authorities take the necessary measures to protect the safety of Russian missions and citizens in Turkey.
The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin , Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko , State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin , Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev , Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Anton Vaino , Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev , Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov , Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev , Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu , Director of the Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov , Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin , and Special Presidential Representative for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport Sergei Ivanov .
from http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/62878