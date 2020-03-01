Meeting with permanent members of Security Council

The participants discussed current domestic issues.

They also had an in-depth discussion of the developments in Idlib, Syria, expressing grave concern in connection with the dramatic escalation in the province provoked by the terrorist groups, which had increased their offensive activities against the Syrian army.

It was noted that Turkish military observation posts were established in Idlib by agreement with and at the insistence of the Russian side. Their duty was to monitor the fighters, prevent any terrorist activities and preclude aggression against Russian military facilities. It was noted that our Turkish partners have not accomplished their mission.

The meeting participants emphasised that Russia did everything in its power during the Syrian offensive against terrorists to ensure the safety of Turkish military personnel stationed at the observation posts. No Turkish military personnel stationed there were injured or exposed to danger. The tragic cases when Turkish soldiers lost their lives occurred during the terrorists’ offensive operations. It was pointed out that Turkish military personnel was not supposed to be anywhere outside their observation posts in Idlib.

The permanent members of the Security Council also discussed the work of the Russian interdepartmental operational group, which is holding talks on the Idlib de-escalation zone with their Turkish colleagues. The meeting participants expressed the hope that the Turkish authorities take the necessary measures to protect the safety of Russian missions and citizens in Turkey.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin Mishustin MikhailPrime Minister of the Russian Federation , Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko Matviyenko ValentinaChairwoman of the Council of Federation , State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin Volodin VyacheslavState Duma Speaker , Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev Medvedev DmitryDeputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation , Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Anton Vaino Vaino AntonChief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office , Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev Patrushev NikolaiSecretary of the Russian Federation Security Council , Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Lavrov SergeiForeign Minister of Russia , Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev Kolokoltsev VladimirInterior Minister , Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu Shoigu SergeiDefence Minister , Director of the Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov Bortnikov AlexanderDirector of the Federal Security Service , Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin Naryshkin SergeiDirector of the Foreign Intelligence Service , and Special Presidential Representative for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport Sergei Ivanov Ivanov SergeiSpecial Presidential Representative for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport .

from http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/62878