Meeting with permanent members of the Security Council

The participants discussed current issues of national socio-economic development.

The situation around Idlib, including in the context of a telephone conversation between the Russian and Turkish presidents scheduled for the evening of February 21, was discussed in detail.

In addition, Vladimir Putin informed the meeting participants about a telephone conversation he had earlier today with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, during which the two presidents exchanged views on the prospects for the further developments of Russia-Belarus relations.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Anton Vaino, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, Director of the Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov, Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin, and Special Presidential Representative for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport Sergei Ivanov.

from http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/62842