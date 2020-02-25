Meteor Fireballs Explode in the Night Sky Over Spain, Russia and the Caribbean (Videos)

The sky is on fire!

Within the last few days, large meteor fireballs have been caught disintegrating in the sky over Spain, Russia and the Dominican Republic. Here are the videos:

Fireballs explode over Caribbean, Russia and Spain (videos). Picture shows fireball captured on February 6, 2016, at Leibniz-Institute of Atmospheric Physics © Gerd Baumgarten

Bright fireball explodes over Andalusia on February 23, 2020

[embedded content]

The sky event lit up the night sky on Feb. 23rd, around 00:22 a.m. local time.

According to first measurements it was generated by a rock from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at about 43,000 km/h.

The disintegration began at an altitude of 70 km over Almería (Andalusia) and ended at 29 km over the Mediterranean Sea.

Cameras at Calar Alto (Almería), Sierra Nevada (Granada), La Hita (Toledo), and Sevilla recorded the bright meteor disintegration.

On Feb. 18th and 19th, two other bright space objects were reported shooting across the night sky of Andalusia.

Huge meteor changes night into days in Karelia, Russia on Feb. 21st

A huge meteor fireball changed night into day on February 21, 2020 at 4:35 local time in the Segezhsky district of the Russian Republic of Karelia.

[embedded content]

The sky event lasted for about six seconds.

[embedded content]

A loud booming noise was heard after the bright flash of light.

Large fireball over the caribbean on February 11, 2020

On Feb. 21st, a small space rock exploded over the Caribbean.

The explosion was so bright it was captured by cameras in Puerto Rico:

[embedded content]

As well as an all-sky camera operated by the Sociedad de Astronomia del Caribe in Puerto Rico:

[embedded content]

According to satellite pictures, the bright meteor disintegrated over the Dominican Republic at 07:30 UTC (Feb. 21st):

I bet there is a good change of finding some meteorites. What do yout think?

Here the next meteor showers that will light up the night sky in February 2020:

Keep your eyes to the sky and send us your meteor fireball videos.