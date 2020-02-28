MH-60R Seahawk Anti-Submarine Warfare Helicopter (Infographics)
The MH-60R Seahawk is a US multi-mission helicopter with anti-submarine warfare capabilities. In February 2020, the US and India signed a deal for the procurement of 24 MH-60R Seahawk multi-mission helicopters for the Indian Navy. The delivery of the first six helicopters under the $2.12bn deal is expected to take in 2020.
