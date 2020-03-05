MH17: New Revelations – UKC NEWS SPECIAL EDITION

21CentyryWire |

On July 17, 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 was shot down over eastern Ukraine’s Donbass region, killing all 283 passengers and 15 crew. What followed has been a geopolitical battle between the US and NATO bloc (including Ukraine) on one side, and Russia on the other, which each side asserting that the other is responsible for the disaster.

Following on from last night’s press conference with Bonanza Media in London, 21WIRE editor Patrick Henningsen had great discussion here with independent investigators and documentary filmmakers Yana Yerlashova and Max Van Der Werff today about what to expect at the upcoming MH17 Trial in The Hague, Netherlands next week. Who is guilty and who is innocent? One thing is certain now: the official narrative is collapsing. Watch:

[embedded content]

.

READ MORE UKRAINE NEWS AT: 21st Century Wire Ukraine Files

SUPPORT 21WIREOUR MEDIA PLATFORM – SUBSCRIBE & BECOME A MEMBER @21WIRE.TV