MH17 Public Meeting & Documentary Screening – Tuesday March 3rd in London

21CentyryWire |

This Tuesday, a public meeting entitled, MH17 – Awaiting Trial, is being held in London, UK, in advance of the MH17 trial due to begin in The Hague, Netherlands starting on March 9th.

This event will also feature a documentary film screening for “MH17 – Call for Justice”

About the Event

A public meeting and film screening will take place at London’s historic Conway Hall in advance of the trial in absentia of three Russians and one Ukrainian in The Hague, beginning on March 9th.

The investigative documentary MH17 – Call for Justice, produced by Bonanza Media, will be presented by its authors, Dutch journalist Max van der Werf and Russian journalist and film director Yana Erlashova, who will also present new and important information on the case.

Two special guests will also speak, Colonel Mohd Sakri bin Hussin, the Malaysian army colonel who went to Donbass to pick up flight MH17’s black boxes and arrange the return of the Malaysians who died; and Akash Rosen, an audio expert who has analysed the Ukrainian Secret Service tapes of the MH17 shooting down.

MH17 – Call for Justice is the first detailed documentary to challenge the Dutch and mainstream western media version of what actually happened on 17 July 2014 in eastern Ukraine. It includes wide-reaching and exclusive interviews with the Malaysian prime minister, Malaysian army colonel Mohd Sakri bin Hussin, and one of the suspects accused of shooting down the MH17. There are also testimonies from witnesses, evidence from experts, and previously unseen footage from the crash site in Ukraine.

Date and Time: Tue, 3 March 2020, beginning at 18:30 – 22:00 GMT

Location: Conway Hall, 25 Red Lion Square, London WC1R 4RL (See map)

Admission: FREE

The event is organised by the International platform – Global Rights of Peaceful People, and Bonanza Media, an international group of independent journalists.

Watch the documentary trailer: