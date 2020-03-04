Michael Bloomberg drops out of US presidential race, endorses Joe Biden

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg will not seek Democratic Party nomination and will endorse Joe Biden, he wrote in his Twitter.

“Three months ago, I entered the race to defeat Donald Trump. Today, I’m leaving for the same reason. Defeating Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it. It’s clear that is my friend and a great American, Joe Biden,” he tweeted.

from https://tass.com/world/1126681