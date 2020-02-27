Mike Bloomberg Wants to Know what I Think.

From: Bloomberg 2020 HQ

Fred — Last night, Mike made it clear that he’s focused on beating Trump and bringing our country together to get big things done. This morning, he’s jumping on the phones at Bloomberg 2020 HQ to hear directly from people who care about our country — Today, you can give us a call and tell Mike what you think.

Mike, here is what I think:

Mike, you made a mistake entering the race this late in the campaign. You are no longer positioned to defeat Trump, restore integrity to governance, and change his deplorable policies. Mike if you continue, your performance at the two debates, the loss at the convention will be a humiliating experience and will affect you for the rest of your life. If you really care about the country and I believe you do, then to protect your ego and America you need to take the high road and drop out of the race, before Super Tuesday but for sure before the convention, and endorse the man or woman you feel is the most qualified to defeat Trump. You will commit your personal funds to the candidate who will not only win the presidency but make sure the Democrats do not lose control of the House. Staying in the race will guarantee that you will be blamed for Sanders winning the nomination. The Russians aren’t stupid, Bernie Sanders is the one candidate that will give Trump a 100% chance of winning the 2020 election. If you get out in the nick of time you will go down in history as the one politician who cared enough to save America from Trump’s war on our Democracy.

I am Fred Gransville and I hope Mike WILL GET IT DONE for himself, the Democrats and America.

