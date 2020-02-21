Crimea is a peninsula of utmost geopolitical and strategic importance, dominating virtually the entire Black Sea. Together with the straits of the…

The Western Atlanticist, mercantilist, economic-political-cultural and anti-spiritual model is historically incompatible with the fundamental…

Turkey’s economy has been in increasingly difficult straits for months, especially since the failed July 2016 coup attempt. The latest move by…

Western elites and their lackeys in the media despise Russian president Vladimir Putin and they make no bones about it. The reasons for this should…

Our hero, Christo Grozev, was born in 1969 in Plovdiv. At age 16 he became seriously interested in radio and democracy, which determined his career…

The West needed a threat, as they always need artificial threats to survive. Western culture has developed on the basis of wars and catastrophes, and…

Moscow will host six-party talks about Afghanistan on 15 February, with Afghanistan, Pakistan, China, Iran, India, and naturally Russia expected to…

On this coming Sunday, December 4th, two events of cardinal importance will take place in Europe. Observing them can reveal how the Trump effect…

Maybe Mr Putin visits Mount Athos because he feels it feeds his soul, guiding him in a way that is not necessarily obvious to an increasingly lost…

A video has just surfaced where Erdogan brags about how Turkey’s military operation in northern Syria has always been for the purpose of advancing…

The better question to ask is, “does it even matter?” Well, yes, in the sense that what matters is who’s leveling these accusations and why, not…

Last week the US Senate doubled down on one of the few tasks left to it in an era of Imperial Presidencies: voting up or down on a President’s…

from https://www.therussophile.org/mike-whitney-putin-vows-to-rein-in-theft-capitalism-and-shore-up-sovereignty.html/