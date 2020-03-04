Militants attempted to carry out chemical weapons attack during Syrian Army advance: Russia

almasdarnews.com

The Russian Reconciliation Centre for Syria stated on Wednesday that a group of up to 15 terrorists had attempted to carry out a chemical attack in Syria’s Idlib province.

“On 2 March, a group of up to 15 terrorists attempted to detonate explosive ammunition together with containers full of a poisonous chemical agent. The terrorists aimed to impede the advance of Syrian government forces in the western part of Saraqib city and then accuse the Syrian government of using chemical weapons”, the statement reads.

The terrorists accidentally unsealed one of the containers, which resulted in a leak. Terrorists received “significant chemical poisoning” and failed to carry out the attack, the centre said.

The Russian military said they would soon publish the evidence on the failed chemical attack.

Earlier in the day, the Reconciliation Centre stated that the White Helmets had finished filming a staged provocation after delivering 400 litres of a chemical agent to the site.

Source: Sputnik

