southfront.org

Donate

Militants’ armed drones have attacked Syrian Arab Army (SAA) positions in the southern Idlib countryside, Maj. Gen. Yury Borenkov, chief of the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria announced on December 19.

“Armed drones belonging to the militants dropped bombs on Syrian military positions east of the city of Khan Shaykhun in Idlib countryside today’s morning, Thursday, as a result two Syrian service members were injured,” Maj. Ge. Borenkov said in a statement.

According to the Russian commander, armed drones also carried out two attacks on Khan Shaykun town’s center. However, no one was injured or killed.

Local observers believe that al-Qaeda-affiliated Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) is responsible for these drone attacks, which began less than a year ago.

Such provocations have forced the SAA to launch a large-scale military operation in southeast Idlib. The operation is aimed at reopening the strategic M5 highway, which links Aleppo with the country’s capital, Damascus.

Donate

from https://southfront.org/militants-drones-attack-syrian-army-positions-in-southern-idlib-injure-several-soldiers/