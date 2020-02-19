Militants In Northeastern Syria Are Being Armed By U.S.: Russian Reconciliation Center

southfront.org

The weapons that militants in Syria are using against Turkish troops and civilians are entering northeastern Syria from Iraq with the “direct participation” of the United States.

This was announced by the head of the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria in Syria, Rear Admiral Oleg Zhuravlev, cited by TASS.

“The US command in the region is intensively saturating the territory east of the Euphrates river with weapons and ammunition. Since the beginning of 2020, 13 military convoys have arrived from Iraq to Syria, which included over 80 armored vehicles and more than 300 trucks loaded with various types of weapons, ammunition and materiel”, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlev said in a daily briefing.

According to Zhuravlev, against the backdrop of a difficult humanitarian situation and settlements being constantly shelled by militants, as a result of which civilians are injured and killed, the civilian population in northeastern Syria has to flee their homes and move to territory controlled by the Syrian government.

“About 23 thousand Syrians, most of whom are families with old people and children, have passed through the al-Salihiya checkpoint near the city of Deir ez-Zor since the beginning of 2020,” said the head of the Center for Reconciliation.

He also recalled that since February 17th, checkpoints have been operating in the settlements of Bjarez, Maarret-en-Nuuman and Habit, for the passage of civilians from areas controlled by armed groups of the Idlib de-escalation zone to territories controlled by the Syrian government forces, through which on February 18th, 177, 171 and 35 people, respectively, passed through.

Rear Admiral also informed that the Russian military police continued to patrol a number of routes in the province of Aleppo.

“All activities within the framework of patrolling <…> took place in accordance with the approved plans, without incident,” he said.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused the troops of the Syrian government and the Russian military operating with them in attacking civilians and shelling the Turkish military.

This statement was made after five military personnel were killed during shelling of the Turkish post in the Syrian province of Idlib.

Erdogan refuted the words of the Russian Defense Ministry, saying that the reason for the escalation of the conflict in Idlib was Ankara’s failure to fulfill its promises.

The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said that Turkey is not fulfilling its part of the Sochi agreements. The last agreement between the countries, concluded in October, called for the cessation of operations in northern Syria, as well as the creation of de-escalation zones in the provinces of Idlib and Aleppo.

Meanwhile, the US, if the reports are true, is attempting to consolidate its grip on Syria’s oil fields, with its troops, as well as by arming groups to protect them, even against the local population.

