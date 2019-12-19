Militants use drone to drop bomb on Syrian government forces' positions

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Armed groups have used an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) to drop a bomb on the positions of Syrian government forces in Idlib region, injuring two Syrian soldiers, Major General Yury Borenkov, chief of the Russian center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria, told reporters on Thursday.

“Militants of the armed groups keep carrying out terrorist attacks with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles with strike load. On December 19, at 9:45am, an explosive device was dropped from an unmanned aerial vehicle on positions of the Syrian Armed Forces at Nabi-Yunis height (one kilometer south of the town of Khan Sheikhoun in Idlib province). In the explosion, two Syrian servicemen were injured. At 10:30am and 12:15pm it was recorded that explosive devices had been dropped from the unmanned aerial vehicles launched by militants at Khan Sheikhoun in Idlib province. No one was hurt among servicemen of the Syrian Armed Forces and civilians. Some buildings were slightly damaged,” Borenkov said.

He added that in the past 24 hours, militants had shelled 31 inhabited localities in the Syrian regions of Aleppo, Latakia, Idlib and Hama.

The general pointed out that over the past 24 hours, the Russian reconciliation center carried out three humanitarian operations in Al-Hamidiyah in Quneitra, Saba’a Jfar in Aleppo province and Al Tabka in Raqqa province, and had handed out 1,850 food sets, with a total weight of 9.87 tonnes, to people in need. Overall, 2,290 humanitarian operations have been carried out since the start of the conflict settlement process in Syria.

Borenkov pointed out that refugees are continuing to return to their pre-war homes. According to latest reports, a total of 727,436 people have returned to Syria from abroad, while 1,306,236 internally displaced persons have come back to their pre-war homes.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country’s liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.