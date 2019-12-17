Military Situation Around Libya’s Tripoli On December 17, 2019 (Map Update)

southfront.org

A brief overview of the recent developments in Libya:

Libyan National Army (LNA) forces shelled the Government of National Accord (GNA) base in Zalitan with mortar shells, killing and injuring several GNA personnel;

Leaders of Russia and Turkey discussed the fighting in Libya via a phone call on December 17, the Kremlin said;

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi de Maio met with the Libyan National Army commander, Khalifa Haftar, after meeting with Fayez al-Sarraj in Tripoli earlier on December 17;

Clashes between LNA and GNA forces were reported near the Yarmuk camp.

