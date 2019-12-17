Military Situation Around Libya’s Tripoli On December 17, 2019 (Map Update)
southfront.org
A brief overview of the recent developments in Libya:
- Libyan National Army (LNA) forces shelled the Government of National Accord (GNA) base in Zalitan with mortar shells, killing and injuring several GNA personnel;
- Leaders of Russia and Turkey discussed the fighting in Libya via a phone call on December 17, the Kremlin said;
- Italian Foreign Minister Luigi de Maio met with the Libyan National Army commander, Khalifa Haftar, after meeting with Fayez al-Sarraj in Tripoli earlier on December 17;
- Clashes between LNA and GNA forces were reported near the Yarmuk camp.
from https://southfront.org/military-situation-around-libyas-tripoli-on-december-17-2019-map-update/
