Military Situation In Afghanistan On December 17, 2019 (Map Update)

A brief overview of the recent developments in Afghanistan:

At least 10 civilians were killed in a roadside mine blast in the Alishir district, Khost province;

At least 20 people were killed in clashes between security forces and guards of the former police chief of Faryab’s Qaisar district in the city of Mazar-e-Sharif. Nizamuddin Qaisari fled the area amid clashes. 10 his supporters were killed and 30 others were detained;

The Taliban released an official satement saying that it will continue military actions across teh country despite the ongoing negotiations with the US;

The Taliban claimed that its forces killed 2 foreign troops in the Pashtun Zarghun of Herat province.

